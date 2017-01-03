'Olivia' is first baby born in 2017 at UMMC

Elwood Miller and Jill Keleher are the proud parents of Olivia, who earned the honor of being the first baby born at United Memorial on January 1, 2017.

Submitted photo and press release:

Proud parents Jill Keleher and Elwood Miller welcomed Olivia, United Memorial’s first baby of the New Year, at 5:11 a.m. Sunday, January 1, 2017. She weighed 8 pounds and 6 ounces. Big brothers Jason and Gavin anxiously await her arrival at home. The family was presented with a gift basket that included bath items, baby monitor, car seat accessory, toiletries, rocker and $100 Visa Gift Card.

Olivia’s birth comes on the heels of United Memorial Medical Center’s recognition by the Cribs for Kids® National Infant Safe Sleep Initiative as a Silver Certified Safe Sleep Leader. This program recognizes hospitals that demonstrate a commitment to reducing infant sleep-related deaths by promoting best safe sleep practices and educating on infant sleep safety.

“We need the knowledge of safe sleep to be shared, the designation of this award highlights United Memorial’s continued commitment to ensuring that parents are receiving the vital information they need about safe sleep practices for their newborns,” said Emily Callari, RN.

Each year in the United States, more than 3,500 babies die in their sleep suddenly and unexpectedly from accidental suffocation, strangulation and sudden infant death syndrome (SIDS). According to Cribs for Kids, in 90 percent of these deaths, the infant is found in an unsafe sleep environment. Cribs for Kids partners with healthcare providers, parents and others across the country to promote sleeping practices that keep infants safe.

To learn more about childbirth and maternity at United Memorial Medical Center, visit RochesterRegional.org.