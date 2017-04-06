Registration open for second annual Cougar Classic Golf Tournament to fund GCC student scholarships

Press release:

The 2017 Cougar Classic Golf Tournament is just a few months away and registration is now open for the second annual event scheduled for Monday, July 24, which will once again take place at the prestigious Stafford Country Club, 8873 Morganville Road, (Route 237) Stafford. With 88 golfers, 22 teams, 60 sponsors and tons of fun the inaugural event in 2016 raised approximately $25,000 for student scholarships!

The registration deadline is June 16 , so don't wait until the last minute!

"We're looking forward to building on last year's success," Jerry Reinhart, who is returning as chair of the Cougar Classic Golf Tournament. Reinhart is member of GCC's Class of 1971, founder of Access Rentals and president of Reinhart Enterprises Inc.

"Although we saw a few raindrops last year, we're anticipating another day of quality golfing among friends and colleagues, and all for a great cause," Reinhart said. "As an alumnus myself, I can attest to the value a GCC degree and the important contribution the College makes to our community overall."

Up to 36 foursomes will once again take part in the 18-hole event, which tees off in "shotgun" style at 12:30 p.m. New this year will be a bocce tournament, welcoming more than just golfers to join the fun. Registration will begin at 11:30 a.m. with a light lunch available. Beginning at 5:30 p.m., participants are invited to attend dinner in the club house where a silent auction and prize drawings will conclude the event. Games including Skins, Beat the Pro, Longest Drive (Men's and Women's), Closest to the Pin and a Putting Contest add excitement to the day and gives everyone a chance to walk away with one of a number of prizes.

Sponsorships of all kinds are currently being sought to support the event and student scholarships. The sponsorship levels are: Platinum $3,000; Diamond/Dinner $2,000; Gold/Lunch $1,500; Silver/Beverage Cart Sponsor/$1,000; Titanium/Tee $500; and Bronze/Hole $100. In-kind support, golf games, and clever or creative sponsorships are also appreciated. The first gracious sponsor is the John W. Danforth Company, which pledged at the $1,000 Silver Level.

The cost per foursome is $500, or $125 per individual golfer. The cost to participate in the Bocce Tournament is $200 per team of four or $60 per individual player. For anyone interested in attending the event and supporting local students but cannot make the golf tournament, the dinner-only option is only $20 per person.

To receive a Cougar Classic printed invitation, participate as a golfer, bocce competitor, sponsor, volunteer or dinner guest, please contact Jennifer Zambito at (585) 343-0055, ext. 6265 or email the alumni office at [email protected]. For further information, including golf and sponsorship registration and event updates, check out the Cougar Classic website at www.genesee.edu/home/offices/alumni/cougar-classic/.