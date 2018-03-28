St. Joseph School inducts 10 new students into National Junior Honor Society

Submitted photo and press release:

St. Joseph Catholic School is proud to announce that it has inducted 10 new students into its National Junior Honor Society (NJHS).

Parents, family and friends gathered at St. Joe’s earlier this month for this special ceremony to recognize select students for their outstanding efforts.

Matthew Landfried, Todd Bowman, Karen Green and the current NJHS members welcomed these new members with a ceremony sharing what the NJHS is all about. They shared that not only is the society about academics but it also serves to honor students that have demonstrated excellence in the areas of scholarship, leadership, service, character and citizenship.

The students in eighth grade that were honored this year were: Jayce Ashton, Michael Cianfrini, Camden King and Amanda Nguyen.

The students in seventh grade that were honored were: Veronica Bochicchio, Maylee Green, Kaylie Kratz, Amelia McCulley, Arabella Rogers and Aaron Treleaven.

Joseph Scanlan, Ph.D., shared some special words of encouragement and congratulations to end out the evening. Congratulations to all these hardworking students!