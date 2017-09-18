Tall man wearing Adidas flip-flops and tan summer clothes reportedly flees Rite Aid with cologne
A larceny of cologne just occurred at the Rite Aid on West Main Street Road, Batavia. The suspect fled the store and left in a vehicle, unknown type or description, but possibly black in color. Unknown direction of travel.
The suspect is described as a white male, 6' tall, wearing tan shorts and top and Adidas flip-flops. Store personnel say they have the theft on video. Law enforcement is responding.
The description should have added "nice smelling man."
Recent comments