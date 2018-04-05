Two summer camps offered at GC Park & Forest for teens to explore careers

Press release:

The Genesee County Park & Forest Interpretive Nature Center is pleased to offer two summer camps for area youth in 2018. They are Camp Hard Hat and the Environmental Science Career Exploration Camp.

Camp Hard Hat -- registration opens at 9 a.m. on Monday, April 9th

Students entering eighth, ninth and 10th grade have the opportunity to leave their mark and work in a team environment. Camp Hard Hat Class of 2018 will build a raised wooden walkway for a park trail at Genesee County Park & Forest and get hands-on experience with plumbing and electric.

Campers use math, process-thinking skills, and battery-powered tools to improve their community while learning about careers in Building Trades. Camp Hard Hat runs Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. July 30th to Aug. 3rd.

This program is presented in partnership with the Business Education Alliance of Genesee County, the Business Education Council of Wyoming County, and GVEP Batavia Building Trades. Instructors Rich Monroe and Jared Radesi teach campers the principles of design and construction, project safety, and the power of teamwork.

All materials, equipment and lunch are provided each day, along with an optional overnight experience at Genesee County Park & Forest and a camp T-shirt. Cost is $95/camper for the entire week. To register for Camp Hard Hat click here.

Sponsors make this camp possible! The generosity of sponsors helps cover the cost of materials, instructors, transportation and provides the opportunity for camp scholarships. To become a Camp Hard Hat sponsor, contact Linda Leblond at [email protected] or (585) 786- 5001.

Environmental Science Career Exploration Camp -- registration ends Friday, June 29th

Are you interested in protecting wildlife and habitats? How about sampling streams, soils, and trees? Thinking of a career in Environmental Science?

Explore all of this and more with Environmental Science Career Exploration Camp July 16th - 20th at the Genesee County Park & Forest. Students entering eighth – 12th grade will explore different Environmental Science jobs as they gain outdoor field experience while guided by professionals.

This weeklong adventure includes wildlife surveys, wading through wetlands and streams, a field trip, and more. Camp meets Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Interpretive Nature Center at Genesee County Park & Forest.

Transportation is available from Batavia High School to and from camp each day. All materials, lunch and snacks are provided each day along with a camp T-shirt. Cost is $95/camper for the entire week.

To register, download the registration form from our website here.

Return completed forms with payment to:

Main Office

Genesee County Park & Forest Interpretive Nature Center 153 Cedar St.

Batavia, NY 14020