February 21, 2017 - 6:12pm

UMMC's Wound Care and Hyperbaric Medicine Center earns national excellence award

posted by Billie Owens in UMMC.

Press release:

The Wound Care and Hyperbaric Medicine Center at United Memorial Medical Center has been recognized with a national award for clinical excellence.

Leaders, physicians and clinicians gathered will gather Wednesday (Feb. 22) to celebrate the Center of Distinction award, which was given to the Wound Care and Hyperbaric Medicine Center by Healogics, the nation’s leading and largest wound care management company.

The Wound Care and Hyperbaric Medicine Center achieved outstanding clinical outcomes for 12 consecutive months, including patient satisfaction higher than 92 percent, and a wound healing rate of at least 91 percent in less than 31 median days. Out of 630 Centers eligible for the Center of Distinction award, 334 achieved this honor in 2017.

The Wound Care Center is a member of the Healogics network of nearly 800 Centers, with access to benchmarking data and proven experience treating approximately 2.5 million chronic wounds. UMMC’s Wound Care and Hyperbaric Medicine Center offers highly specialized wound care to patients suffering from diabetic ulcers, pressure ulcers, infections and other chronic wounds which have not healed in a reasonable amount of time.

Some of the leading-edge treatments offered at the Wound Care Center include negative pressure wound therapy, debridement, application of cellular-based tissue or skin substitutes to the wound, offloading or total contact casts and hyperbaric oxygen therapy.

Lisa Albanese, program director, announced the achievement.

“This is the first time the Center has earned this award in our five year history," Albanese said. "It was truly a team accomplishment that demonstrates the Center’s commitment to excellence for our patients, the community and to our hospital partners. We have an exceptional team, from the front office, nurses and technicians, to our physicians.”

