May 1, 2017 - 4:09pm

Visitor restrictions lifted at United Memorial Medical Center

posted by Billie Owens in UMMC, batavia, news.

Press release:

In alignment with declining influenza activity throughout our area, United Memorial Medical Center and its affiliates joined Rochester Regional Health’s other hospitals in lifting visitor restrictions.

People with fever or respiratory illness symptoms should delay their hospital visits until they have been symptom-free for 24 hours.

United Memorial Medical Center’s usual visitation policy is all visitors shall be 14 years of age or greater, except Maternity where the siblings of the newborn shall be permitted to visit with a responsible guardian.

