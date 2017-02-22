Genesee Tourism: Visit your Local History Museum Series -- Oakfield Historical Museum

The Oakfield Historical Museum will theme their 2017 exhibits in honor of the town's 175th anniversary. As you'll learn in this short clip, the museum showcases a large variety of history including the town's Native American heritage and mining roots. Your visit is always welcome - call 585-948-5901 for a personal tour!

Oakfield Historical Society, 7 Maple Avenue, Oakfield, NY; 585-259-4145.

