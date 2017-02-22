Online News. Community Views.

February 22, 2017 - 2:23pm

Genesee Tourism: Visit your Local History Museum Series -- Oakfield Historical Museum

posted by Genesee Chamber... in history, Oakfield, Oakfield Museum.

The Oakfield Historical Museum will theme their 2017 exhibits in honor of the town's 175th anniversary. As you'll learn in this short clip, the museum showcases a large variety of history including the town's Native American heritage and mining roots. Your visit is always welcome - call 585-948-5901 for a personal tour!

Oakfield Historical Society, 7 Maple Avenue, Oakfield, NY; 585-259-4145.

Visit www.VisitGeneseeNY.com to learn more about Genesee County's unique attractions.

