Activists plan protest near location of Chris Collins fundraiser Saturday

Press release:

On Saturday April 8th, Congressman Chris Collins of NY 27, will be hosting a coffee with Collins event at the Miss Batavia Diner in Batavia. The cost per ticket is $55.

Several local grassroots organizers have teamed up to speak out against this. Individuals from Citizens against Collins, GLOW Progressives, Le Roy Voices for Change, Metro Justice and Stronger Together WNY and citizens who are just frustrated will meet near the diner bright and early at 8 a.m. on Saturday morning to rally against the Congressman and his lack of interest to host an open Town Hall for his constituents.

Many of these individuals have been trying for months to meet with the Congressman to discuss numerous issues. To date, no one has had that opportunity. The lack of communication has even caused frustration from members of his own party.

The individual organizers welcome everyone who wishes to join them in a peaceful display of agitation Saturday at 8 a.m.