Activists plan protest near location of Chris Collins fundraiser Saturday
Press release:
On Saturday April 8th, Congressman Chris Collins of NY 27, will be hosting a coffee with Collins event at the Miss Batavia Diner in Batavia. The cost per ticket is $55.
Several local grassroots organizers have teamed up to speak out against this. Individuals from Citizens against Collins, GLOW Progressives, Le Roy Voices for Change, Metro Justice and Stronger Together WNY and citizens who are just frustrated will meet near the diner bright and early at 8 a.m. on Saturday morning to rally against the Congressman and his lack of interest to host an open Town Hall for his constituents.
Many of these individuals have been trying for months to meet with the Congressman to discuss numerous issues. To date, no one has had that opportunity. The lack of communication has even caused frustration from members of his own party.
The individual organizers welcome everyone who wishes to join them in a peaceful display of agitation Saturday at 8 a.m.
CLARIFICATION: A local Democrat Party official wrote to say, "this event isn't organized by the Democratic Party." He felt the headline was misleading. The press release came from the same person who typically sends out press releases from Democrats, and while I don't think the original headline said, per se, the Party is behind the event, I decided to change the headline for this reason: It's long been our policy not to make an issue of partisan affiliation, to not define people by their partisan affiliation, and I did that with the headline and now feel I was being inconsistent with past practice.
Why don't all these protestors spend their time, $$, and effort in finding and promoting a candidate of their own? These protests are stupid, what do they accomplish? Just division and hostility. It's become pretty damn disgraceful that the USA has degenerated to the level where it's no longer about working together for the good of the nation, but rather the losing party(s) focus on undermining and destroying the winner.
"A house divided against itself cannot stand" - Abraham Lincoln
I can't recall 'working together for the good of the nation' being anywhere in the constitution. Probably has something to do with 'the good of the nation' being pretty subjective, they figured that one out 200+ years ago. These people don't feel like Collins is doing things that are 'good for the nation' I reckon?
I can't remember when protest accomplished anything either. Was it Rosa Parks? Martin Luther King Jr.? Civil Rights? Gay rights? Couldn't have been.
Brian, they are looking for candidates to run in 2018. Protesting is just part of what they are doing. And the protests have a goal of getting Chris Collins to engage with them. If he would do that, they wouldn't have to spend so much time and energy with protesting.
I believe the goal of the protesters is to get their representative to represent what they are asking for. He has different views, they would like to convince him otherwise. As long as they are respectful of traffic and the other business, I would say our system is working.
Consider the possibility that your neighbors have very good reasons to sacrifice their Saturday mornings. Have you looked at Chris Collins's record?
Let's take one example:
Last week your Congressman voted in favor of a bill that will rob you of any internet privacy. It allows internet services providers (Comcast, Verizon, Spectrum) to sell information about your online browsing activities without your knowledge or consent. You don't get any money-they make out like bandits on both ends. They charge you for access then they sell your data. Finally, check it out - once this bill becomes law, and Donald Trump *will* sign it, the fine print makes it permanent. That's right - it can't be undone. Your online activity is up for sale and there is nothing you can do about it.
Chris Collins *voted* for that bill last week. http://auburnpub.com/blogs/eye_on_ny/how-they-voted-most-ny-members-of-c...
You might want to consider joining your neighbors on Saturday morning.
For more information:
http://money.cnn.com/2017/03/29/technology/internet-privacy-outrage/
Is it SOP for a Congressman to conduct a fundraiser in order for the people he supposedly represents to have access to him? I don’t understand why the taxpayers Mr. Collins supposedly represents must pay to meet with him. Fifty-five bucks for a cup of coffee is pretty pricey; I wonder if that overspending represents his fiscal policies.
I also don’t understand how wanting to speak with our rep without having to pay a ransom is “undermining and destroying” him. Seems a bit over the top melodramatic.
UPDATE - Trump signed the bill.
Recent comments