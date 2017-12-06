Online News. Community Views.

December 6, 2017 - 9:29pm

Batavia man who admitted to burglary will go into drug treatment program

posted by Howard B. Owens in crime, news, batavia.

Brandon Seppe, who had pled guilty to a burglary reported in July, was sentenced today to 1 1/2 to 3 years in state prison, but as what is known as a "Willard" sentence, giving him a chance to complete a drug treatment program.

The 33-year-old Batavia resident was also involved in an accident in June on Veterans Memorial Drive where he was found to be driving while impaired by drugs.

Under today's sentence in County Court on the burglary guilty plea, the Department of Corrections will send Seppe to a Willard drug treatment program and if he completes it successfully, he will be released on parole.

