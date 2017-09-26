Online News. Community Views.

>> Download <<
New iOS App
Android version
not yet available

Our Towns

Recent comments

Community Sponsors

September 26, 2017 - 11:40am

Batavia's baseball historian Bill Dougherty passes

posted by Howard B. Owens in baseball, sports, news, batavia.

bdsept262017_0.jpgMost baseball men attain their legendary status on the field. Bill Dougherty attained his sitting at a typewriter.

Dougherty was Batavia's baseball historian, digging deep into the lore and stats of how the game was played locally over the past 150 years or so.  Much of his work can be found in his book, "A View from the Bleachers: Batavia Baseball."

Dougherty passed away Sunday.

"Bill Dougherty was the kind of person every community should have, a dedicated, passionate, knowledgeable, local historian," said Bill Kauffman, a friend of Dougherty's and himself a historian. "His primary interest was baseball, so his work was also responsible for Major League Baseball rewriting its record book and including the name of Vince Maney, who was the only Batavian to ever appear in a Major League Baseball game."

In 1912, Ty Cobb was suspended and the players on his Detroit Tigers team decided to go on strike. The commissioner ordered the game played so the Tigers had to hire replacement players. The shortstop that day for a game in Philadelphia was listed as Pat Meany. Dougherty was able to find the evidence and prove that Pat Meany was really Vince Maney.

Dougherty was a member of the Notre Dame Sports Boosters, Society American Baseball Research, Board of Directors of the Genesee County Baseball Club and a life member of the Stafford Fire Department.  He was a graduate of Batavia High School and Alfred State College.

"He was a great guy," Kauffman said. "He was full of energy and enthusiasm and wit and mischief and we’re really going to miss him.

Previously: 

Post new comment

Log in or register to post comments

Calendar

September 2017

S M T W T F S
 
 
 
 
 
1
 
2
 
3
 
4
 
5
 
6
 
7
 
8
 
9
 
10
 
11
 
12
 
13
 
14
 
15
 
16
 
17
 
18
 
19
 
20
 
21
 
22
 
23
 
24
 
25
 
26
 
27
 
28
 
29
 
30
 

Upcoming

more

Copyright © 2008-2017 The Batavian. Some Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
Original content available for non-commercial use under a Creative Commons license.
Contact: Howard Owens, publisher (howard (at) the batavian dot com); (585) 250-4118

blue button