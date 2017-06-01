BMS students dig into history with human rights project presentations

The fifth-grade students at Batavia Middle School presented their human rights projects today in the school auditorium, including Tiara Banks and Jayden Dersham, above, who portrayed Madam C.J. Walker.

Born in 1867, Walker (born Sarah Breedlove) was the first child in her family born into freedom. She eventually found a cosmetic and hair-care product company, making her the first self-made female African-American millionaire in the nation and the prominent female entrepreneurs of her era. She was also a philanthropist.

Below, Cruise Rapone and Brendon Peterson, both as Milton Hershey, founder of the chocolate company and founder of charitable foundations.

The students also made portraits of the historical figures they studied. They also recorded their presentations (bottom photo, a recording of a student as Helen Keller on an iPad). The recordings were made in front of a green screen so historical photos could be used as a backdrop.

The projects work in several Common Core requirements for fifth-graders, including making a public presentation.

Several parents attended today's presentations.