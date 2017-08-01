Byron-Bergen student selected for national leadership conference in D.C.

Press release:

Byron Bergen Middle School Student Zoey Shepard will be taking part in an extraordinary leadership development experience at the 2017 Junior National Young Leaders Conference (JrNYLC), an Envision program that provides a historical view of leadership and encourages young scholars to develop their own leadership skills and strategies for success in the 21st century. Zoey was nominated by faculty and staff at Byron Bergen Grade School based on her achievements. She is a leader in student government, a recently admitted into the ACE Program at Genessee Community College (SUNY), a saxophone player, basketball and both chorus (Byron Bergen and All County). Zoey has is achiever who is capable of growing into a future leader for our country.

“The Junior National Young Leaders Conference enables students to recognize their own leadership abilities in the context of great men and women from the past and present,” said Andrew Potter, M.A.; M.A. NEJS, the Chief Academic Officer for Envision. “They return home with new confidence in their ability to make a positive impact in their school and communities. Washington, D.C. serves as the perfect backdrop for this inspiring program to generate a new generation of U.S. leaders.”

At the six-day conference, sixth-, seventh- and eighth-grade students take part in fun and exciting workshops and participate in simulations to expand their leadership abilities. Scholars explore historically significant sites, such as Harpers Ferry National Historical Park and memorials throughout Washington, D.C., to reflect upon and learn from leaders and events of the past.

“The students gain a greater sense of themselves, their roles to preserve American democracy, and their responsibilities as tomorrow’s leaders,” Potter said.

JrNYLC prepares students to utilize their improved leadership skills to promote positive change in their schools and communities through social advocacy. The program runs from August 5th- 11th 2017. Students will work with their peers to create action plans for change to put into practice when they return home.

For more information about the Junior National Young Leaders Conference, visit www.envisionexperience.com/Leadership.