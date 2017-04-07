Chris Collins releases statement on Syrian air strike

Press release:

Congressman Chris Collins (NY-27) today released the following statement after the United States conducted military strikes against Syria.

“Bashar al-Assad’s barbaric actions against innocent children and civilians were tolerated for too long. President Trump promised Americans he would stand up to our enemies, and he delivered on that promise. Last night’s military actions demonstrated American strength and leadership. It reassured our allies and let our enemies know the status quo will no longer be tolerated.”