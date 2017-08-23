City Schools shows improvement in Common Core test results for 2017

Common Core spring results show improvement for Batavia City School Students, a point Superintendent Christopher Dailey emphasized during a conversation today, but that isn't the most important stat he looks at in evaluating student proficiency.

The most important number to him, he said, is the district's 95-percent graduation rate.

"The tests are supposed to be an indicator of graduation readiness and I've yet to see that kind of link because we graduate a lot of kids who go on to do great things," Dailey said.

In English Language Arts, the district improved from a 34-percent pass rate last year to 36 this spring. The statewide pass rate is 40 percent, but Dailey noted that in both ELA and Math, City Schools perform on par with other small city school districts.

In Math, the district improved from 36 percent to 38 percent with a 40-percent statewide rate.

In ELA, 40 percent of the girls passed and 29 percent of the boys. The pass rate for girls in Math was 35 percent and 40 percent for boys.

The test was given to students this spring in grades three through eight.

Dailey said Common Core provides more data points to measure how the district is doing and what it might need to address to meet the educational needs of students, but it isn't the only data point.

"If you look at like schools, we're doing OK, but not good enough," Dailey said. "We still need to improve and we will."

Other Genesee County districts:

Byron-Bergen, from 42 to 49 percent in ELA, and 49 to 48 percent in Math;

Le Roy, from 39 to 43 percent in ELA, and 45 to 50 percent in Math;

Pavilion, from 30 to 34 percent in ELA, and 45 to 42 percent in Math;

Alexander, from 34 to 33 percent in ELA, and 47 to 43 percent in Math;

Oakfield-Alabama, from 33 to 41 percent in ELA, and 50 to 49 percent in Math;

Elba, from 30 to 27 percent in ELA, and 36 to 41 percent in Math;

Pembroke, from 39 to 36 percent in ELA, and 50 to 45 percent in Math.

For complete countywide results, click here.