Coalition looking for candidate to run against Collins say 10 people have expressed an interest

Press release:

For immediate release - The Turn 27 Blue coalition is pleased to report that the coalition's process for identifying and assisting candidates who would like to run for Congress in 2018 against Chris Collins in New York's 27th district is exceeding expectations. 10 candidates so far have submitted cover letters describing their intentions and resumes; it is anticipated more candidates will follow.

Democratic county chairs in the district along with several grassroots leaders held a meeting with seven of those candidates last Thursday in Batavia; a second session will be offered for candidates who were unable able to attend the first meeting. Each prospective nominee gave a brief presentation and answered questions from members of the coalition. "This was a really exciting event for us," said Judith Hunter, Livingston County Democratic Chair and Turn 27 Blue coordinator. "We heard from several people who weren't just plausible candidates but plausible members of Congress. Every single one of them was motivated by the desire to serve the district and its constituents, rather than by a desire to promote themselves or a party or an ideology."

"What a refreshing contrast to Representative Chris Collins, who is too busy running to cable televisions studios, fending off an ethics investigation for insider trading, and fundraising from pharmaceutical industry lobbyists to be bothered with actually meeting with his constituents to hear their concerns," said Michelle Johnston Schoeneman of Citizens Against Collins. "These candidates who met with us truly seemed to aspire to the ideal of public service."

Jeremy Zellner, Erie County Democratic Chair, noted, "We're laying the groundwork here for success in November of 2018. Each of these prospective nominees has his or her own timeline for announcing, so we're going to respect that and keep their names confidential at this point. But they're serious people who are putting in the work, and we want to help them however we can."

In addition to the ongoing advice the leaders are providing, they have also set up a NY-27 2018 nominee fund on ActBlue.com as a vehicle for those want to contribute today to defeating Chris Collins next year. "There's just so much energy out there right now to accomplish this, and we're making sure ordinary voters in the district can do something constructive right now," said Cynthia Appleton, the Wyoming County Democratic Chair.

Although the Turn 27 Blue leaders want to emphasize that they are open to hearing from more possible candidates, they would like to stress that getting started as soon as possible increases a campaign's chance of ultimate success. Those who are interested should email a cover letter and resume to Judith Hunter at [email protected].



Judith Hunter, Livingston County Democratic Chair

Jeremy Zellner, Erie County Democratic Chair

Nick Forster, Niagara County Democratic Chair

Jeanne Crane, Orleans County Democratic Chair

Michael Plitt, Genesee County Democratic Chair

Cynthia Appleton, Wyoming County Democratic Chair

Jamie Romeo, Monroe County Democratic Chair

John Hurley, Ontario County Democratic Chair

Michelle Johnston Shoeneman, Citizens Against Collins

Amber Hainey, GLOW Progressives

Dan Beagley, Indivisible NY 27

Tom White, Sister District of Western New York