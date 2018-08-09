Collins has reportedly used campaign funds to pay legal fees amidst ethics and criminal investigations
CNBC reported today that Federal Election Commission records show that Rep. Chris Collins has been using campaign funds to pay attorneys while under investigation for alleged insider trader acts.
The records indicate Collins has used donor money to fund up to $60,000 of his legal defense.
The payments were made to the legal firm of BakerHostetler.
The use of campaign funds for legal fees is legal.
These legal fees covered the time period of two separate House probes, including one by the Office of Congressional Ethics and another by the House Ethics Committee.
A spokesman for the Collins legal team confirmed that the payments from the campaign were for the investigation by the nonpartisan Office of Congressional Ethics and an ongoing inquiry by the House Ethics Committee. Going forward, the congressman will pay for his legal bills out of his own pocket, the spokesman added.
