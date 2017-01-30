Online News. Community Views.

January 30, 2017 - 12:49pm

Collins issues statement on Trump immigration order

posted by Howard B. Owens in chris collins, NY-27, news.

Press release:

Congressman Chris Collins (NY-27) released the following statement addressing President Trump’s Executive Order on immigration.

“Nothing is more important than the safety and security of our communities here in Western New York,” Congressman Collins said. “Temporarily suspending the admittance of refugees and individuals from high-risk countries until we can guarantee they are properly vetted is a common-sense measure focused on protecting Americans. President Trump promised to make America safe again and his executive order aims to ensure we know who is entering our country.”

January 30, 2017 - 2:30pm
david spaulding
david spaulding's picture
Offline
Last seen: 3 hours 24 min ago
Joined: Sep 12 2011 - 5:46pm

when a politician tells the people that if they don't agree with his views, they are stupid, I have no use for them. telling me I have no common-sense if
I dis-agree is an insult....chris Collins you can kiss my backside ...... career politician j/o you are nobody...

