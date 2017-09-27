Collins joins bipartisan caucus focused on climate change
Rep. Chris Collins is one of six new members of the bipartisan Climate Solutions Caucus in the U.S. House of Representatives.
From a press release:
Co-chaired by Representatives Carlos Curbelo (FL-26) and Ted Deutch (FL-22), the Caucus is now comprised of 58 Members of Congress, split evenly between Democrats and Republicans, representing diverse districts from across the country.
“The real-world implications of sea level rise have been on display for all to see in Texas, Florida and the Caribbean following hurricanes Harvey, Irma and Maria,” Curbelo said. “I’m grateful these members are willing to step up and turn their concern into action by joining the Climate Solutions Caucus. This growing bipartisan coalition will be critical to ensuring Congress makes finding solutions to this issue a priority.”
“These new Members are joining the Caucus amid a devastating hurricane season, where major storms are gaining strength from the warmer waters in the Caribbean and Gulf of Mexico,” Deutch said. “We are witnessing the serious impacts of climate change right in front of our eyes. More and more members of Congress believe we need to respond to climate change right now, and I’m thrilled that they turn to the Climate Solutions Caucus as a forum for open and constructive dialogue.”
The release contains this statement by Collins:
“I am happy to join the bipartisan Climate Solutions Caucus with my fellow New Yorker Nydia Velazquez,” Collins said. “As an Eagle Scout, I believe in preserving our national parks and recreational sites for future generations. I look forward to discussing solutions that truly improve our environment while balancing the needs of our economic sector.”
I am glad to see Representative Collins is on this caucus. I hope he sticks by his word to want to protect our National Parks and Recreational Sites. It will be a difficult task, considering the vast majority of his party, and even the Cabinet Members continue to claim that Global Warming is nothing but a hoax. I must say I am even more suspect because of the name. Climate Solutions Caucus? Would anything that sounded like Global Warming Caucus somehow be an admission that Scientists and many Democrats have been correct for the last couple of decades?
Whatever the case may be, I hope Representative Collins represents GLOW well and works hard to protect our environment for generations to come.
