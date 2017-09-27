Collins joins bipartisan caucus focused on climate change

Rep. Chris Collins is one of six new members of the bipartisan Climate Solutions Caucus in the U.S. House of Representatives.

From a press release:

Co-chaired by Representatives Carlos Curbelo (FL-26) and Ted Deutch (FL-22), the Caucus is now comprised of 58 Members of Congress, split evenly between Democrats and Republicans, representing diverse districts from across the country.

“The real-world implications of sea level rise have been on display for all to see in Texas, Florida and the Caribbean following hurricanes Harvey, Irma and Maria,” Curbelo said. “I’m grateful these members are willing to step up and turn their concern into action by joining the Climate Solutions Caucus. This growing bipartisan coalition will be critical to ensuring Congress makes finding solutions to this issue a priority.”

“These new Members are joining the Caucus amid a devastating hurricane season, where major storms are gaining strength from the warmer waters in the Caribbean and Gulf of Mexico,” Deutch said. “We are witnessing the serious impacts of climate change right in front of our eyes. More and more members of Congress believe we need to respond to climate change right now, and I’m thrilled that they turn to the Climate Solutions Caucus as a forum for open and constructive dialogue.”