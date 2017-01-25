County's unemployment rate, jobs number remain steady for December

The unemployment rate in Genesee County for December was 4.9 percent, exactly as it was a year earlier.

The GLOW area unemployment rate remained steady at 5.3 percent.

The state rate dropped from 4.7 percent to 4.5 percent year-over-year.

There were 22,900 jobs reported in Genesee County for December, the same as it was a year before.

The department of labor reports 27,700 people living in Genesee County with jobs and 1,400 who are looking for work.