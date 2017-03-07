Darien Lake looking to fill 1,800 seasonal jobs

Press release:

The region’s largest seasonal employer is looking to fill 1,800 open positions across its multiple departments, including amusement park, water park, lodging, entertainment, retail and food service.

Darien Lake has already begun accepting applications for the upcoming season with some positions starting as early as April. The park will open for the 2017 season on May 6 with full, daily operations beginning June 15.

Darien Lake will be hosting an open job fair at the Park’s Lodge on the Lake Hotel on Saturday, March 18, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. For more information about the job fair and the types of positions available, visit www.darienlake.com/jobs.

Interviews for the following positions will be held during the job fair: food service, park services, games, admissions, ride operations, lifeguards, rentals, warehouse, retail, hotel/campground, attractions, and security officers. Representatives from the Darien Lake Amphitheater, run by Live Nation, will also be at the fair to discuss seasonal opportunities.

“We’re seeking friendly, ambitious applicants of all backgrounds who are interested in helping us create memorable experiences for our guests,” said Darien Lake General Manager Chris Thorpe. “While we look forward to meeting our new team members, we are also thrilled to welcome back more than 800 rehires every year, filling a total of more than 2,000 positions.”

Special Perks and Benefits

· Free Admission to the Park – An employee ID is equal to a 2017 Darien Lake season pass. Come as often as you like, free of charge!

· Free Park Tickets for Friends & Family - Where else can you work and earn free tickets to Darien Lake? Share the fun with your friends and family all season long.

· Opportunities to Advance - Our team members are on a fast track to success. With so many great opportunities, both new and returning employees can take on new challenges and develop their leadership skills.

· Great Resume Building Experience - Darien Lake offers great experience for future business leaders. Understand your labor force, how to manage inventory and interact with guests, all under the sun and in a place that’s all about fun.

Interested applicants can apply online at www.DarienLake.com/jobs or call the Darien Lake Job Line at 585-599-5108.