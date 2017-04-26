Online News. Community Views.

April 26, 2017 - 11:24am

GCC’s Forum Players Children’s Theatre Ensemble performs 'Three Wise Monkeys' Friday

posted by Howard B. Owens in GCC, theater, arts, entertainment, news.

Press release:

Genesee Community College’s Stuart Steiner Theatre will be transformed into the deep jungle, allowing audiences to follow three cheeky monkeys. Seeno, Hearno and Sayno journey toward wisdom as they swing through the trees without a care, learning to survive as humans encroach upon their idyllic world.

Three Wise Monkeys is presented by GCC’s Forum Players Children’s Theatre Ensemble and features one show only at 7 p.m. on Friday, April 28. Audiences of all ages will enjoy watching Seeno, Hearno and Sayno in their quest to find their lost baby monkey, Dono, and return him to his rightful place—all while eating bananas, of course!

Tickets are $8 for adults, and $5 for seniors (55+) and students (16+) and GCC faculty/ staff. GCC students with ID are $3, and GCC alumni with ID will receive a $2 discount on adult ticket. To reserve seats contact the GCC box office at [email protected] or (585) 345-6814.

Cast and crew:

  • Maryanne Arena, artistic supervising director, Le Roy
  • Jessica Skehan, “Dono,” Holley
  • Taylor Renee Wilson, narrator, Cheektowaga
  • Mikayla Godleski, stage manager
  • Benjamin Martis, "Sayno," Curacao
  • Pedro Phellipe, "Seeno," Jundiai, Brazil
  • Valentine Strange, costume designer, Alden 
  • Becka Naber, dancer
  • Xochitl Rosario, dancer
  • Tillison Pease, sound designer, York
  • Emily Carey, narrator
  • Spencer Henley, "Hearno"/Tiger, Akron
  • Kaylee Koch, lighting designer, Alexander
  • Celeste Brownell, "Hearno"/Tiger, Batavia
  • Brie Cummings, backstage/projections, Bath
  • Gabriel Grey, backstage, Batavia
  • Robert Reiss, director, Batavia
  • Ed Hallborg, technical director
  • Tara Pocock, choreographer
  • Clare Francis, narrator, Alexander
  • Kandice Green, backstage

Photos by Maureen Spindler.

