April 19, 2018 - 8:08pm

GCC students pitch their business business ideas in competition

posted by Howard B. Owens in GCC, GCEDC, batavia, business, news.

pitchcontestapril192018.jpg

Students at Genesee Community College competed today in a business idea pitch competition. with a couple of hundred dollars in prize money at stake from StartUp Genesee Committee of the Genesee County Economic Development Center.

In all, 17 individuals and teams competed, including Gino Vos, above, who pitched his idea of a tourism-related T-shirt company in his home of Kurasoleno, in South America. He won second place in the "Most Likely to Succeed" category.

The winner in that category was Glenn Holmes, with Livestock Haulage Company. Holmes is also an international student from Ireland.

The "Most Creative" prize went to Josh Berranco, Nathan Maniscalko, and Richard Estes, with the TV Show, "Spooky Kooky Investigation Inc." (see video below)

Second in "Most Creative," Paige Biggins, hockey for children with special needs.

pitchcontestapril192018-2.jpg

pitchcontestapril192018-3.jpg

Casey Smalls, a GCC fashion student, pitched a new natural eyelashes product.

pitchcontestapril192018-4.jpg

pitchcontestapril192018-5.jpg

pitchcontestapril192018-6.jpg

Zoe Falsone, Paul Elliott, and Dave Inzinna, a TV show, "Music Then, Now, Forever."

