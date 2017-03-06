Online News. Community Views.

March 6, 2017 - 8:56pm

Jackson students encouraged to read 15 minutes a day with Camp Read-A-Lot

posted by Howard B. Owens in Jackson School, batavia, schools, education, news.

jacksoncampreadalot2017.jpg

Jackson School kicked off their winter reading program today, called this year "Camp Read-A-Lot." 

The program is intended to encourage students to read at least 15 minutes per day.

Today, faculty and staff performed a play for the students called Camp  Read-A-Lot which tells the story of the campers who will get lost if the students don't read every day.

Thursday is family reading night at the school. There is a book fair from 4:30 to 5:15 p.m. and 7:15 to 7:30 p.m.  Reading rotations, which includes community guest readers, beings at 5:30 p.m.  The Hill Brothers perform a reading-themed concert in the gym at 6:30 p.m.

