Job Bureau hosts job fair for area high school students

The Genesee County Job Development Bureau hosted a job fair today for area high school students. A total of 11 local employers and 13 vendors were on hand along with Job Bureau counselors.

Speakers were on hand from Genesee Valley Partnership, GCC, and Empire State College. They discussed vocational or educational goals with students.

There was also staff from the Department of Labor to review student resumes and offer tips.

Thanks to Tim McArdle for supplying photos of Le Roy students at the event. We had it on our schedule to cover but couldn't make it because of the accident in Alabama this morning.