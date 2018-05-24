Le Roy seniors celebrate yearbook and Decision Day

Photos and statement submitted by Tim McArdle, principal at Le Roy HS.



Today was an amazing morning for our seniors! The day began with our annual Senior Yearbook Breakfast where the Class of 2018 received their yearbooks and enjoyed a breakfast. Seniors enjoyed many laughs and conversations looking over the Oatkan! Big kudos to yearbook advisors Ms. Castro and Mrs. Curtis and our student staff for an awesome job on this year’s yearbook! The senior dedication went to Mr. Crowe & Mrs. Brotherton!

Next, we boarded the bus and traveled to Wolcott Street School for our 3rd annual “Decision Walk.” Seniors wore t-shirts or sweatshirts representing the college or career they are going into next year and created a poster showing a visual of their chosen career. The elementary staff and students lined the hallways and sidewalks as the seniors paraded past all grade levels. It was a very powerful experience as it represents one of the major reasons we do what we do; guiding students through years of education and creating a launching pad for them to use for the rest of their lives. It was great for the elementary staff to see their former students and the directions they are taking in the future. We also had our staff wear their own college gear representing their alma mater! It was a great way to celebrate the future of the Class of 2018! Check out @LeRoy_Knights on Twitter and Instagram for more videos and pics!

