Marker dedicated outside Village Hall honoring first woman in Le Roy to vote

A marker honoring Delia Philips was dedicated in Le Roy yesterday at the Village Hall with Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul in attendance.

Philips, who was 91 years old at the time, cast the first ballot by a woman in an election in Le Roy in 1917. She was one of 58 women to vote in that election in Le Roy after the state approved the right of women to vote.

The marker was sponsored by the Le Roy Historical Society and the Village of Le Roy.

"I have traveled across the State to tell the stories of women who never gave up fighting for the right to vote, "Hochul said. “We stand on the shoulders of the brave and audacious women who went against the tides of their time and secured suffrage for women here in New York. Today, 100 years after 91-year-old Delia Phillips walked into Le Roy Municipal Building and became the first woman to cast a ballot there, we honor her legacy and every woman who marched, who spoke out, and made women's suffrage a reality."

Submitted photo.