New display in Oakfield Museum honors local family with deep roots

The Oakfield Museum opened for the season today and one of the new displays honors one of Oakfield's founding families, the Wolcotts.

Jay Wolcott, pictured, provided information for the display on the family's history.

Erastus Wolcott and Oliver Wolcott settled in Oakfield in 1801. Jay is the 6th generation of Wolcotts to live in Oakfield, a family that goes back 12 generations in America.

The Wolcotts over six generations in Oakfield have been farmers, business owners, and civic officials.