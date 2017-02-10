New superintendent selected for Le Roy Central Schools

Press release:

The LeRoy Central School District’s Board of Education (BOE) has named Merritt Holly as the district’s next Superintendent. Pending final contract negotiations, Holly is expected to begin in his new post on April 1.

“I am excited and honored to have been chosen as the new superintendent of the LeRoy Central School District and look forward to working collaboratively with the school board, teachers, staff, parents, and community. I’m committed to providing all students with exceptional educational experiences which will assist them in having a varied skill set in order to be college and career ready," Holly noted.

School Board President Don Hobart said Holly possesses the key qualities that the Board is seeking in a Superintendent.

“As a visible and engaged leader, we are confident that Merritt Holly is the best choice for our district. We look forward to working with Merritt as we deliver the best education possible for our students,” Hobart stated.

Merritt Holly has served as Principal of Caledonia-Mumford High School (HS) since 2011. Previously, he was the Principal of Oakfield-Alabama Middle School and was the Dean of Students at Oakfield-Alabama Middle and Senior High School from 2007-2008. Holly started his teaching career in 1999 as a ninth grade social studies teacher at Oakfield-Alabama Central Schools, a position he held for eight years. As principal, Holly is responsible for the supervision of faculty, staff, and students for grades 9-12. During his tenure as principal of Caledonia-Mumford HS, this school has been designated a New York State Reward School three times. The New York State Department of Education presents this award to schools that are high achieving and high progress schools. He is presently a Central Committee Member of the New York State Public High School Athletic

Association and represents Section V. Holly holds a Bachelor of Arts from The College at Brockport, a Master’s of Science in Education Curriculum and Instruction from Medaille College and a Master’s in Educational Administration from The College at Brockport. Holly holds a number of certifications including New York State Provisional and Permanent Certification in Secondary Social Studies grades 7-12 and an Advanced Certificate as School District and School Building Leader.

Kevin MacDonald, District Superintendent of the Genesee Valley Educational Partnership, acted as the search consultant and noted that the search process was a true collaboration between the Board of Education, district staff, and community.