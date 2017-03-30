Pembroke High School wins mock trials competition

Pembroke High School took first place, beating Byron-Bergen in the finals yesterday, in the regional Mock Trial competition.

The final was held in the Orleans County Courthouse with Michael Rivers presiding.

Pembroke team members: Kassandra Sanner, Matthew Reeb, Eli Fox, Seth Librock, Tyler Wood, Bethany Zwolinski, Sophia Zwolinski, Aiden Costich, Rachel Tebor and Theodore Pintabona.

The Byron-Bergen team members: Nathan Knickerbocker, Shaun LoVerdi, Jared Fregoe, Michael Caruso, Reanne Dressler, Rebecca Johnson and Hannah VanSkiver.

Advisors: Marian Gerhardy and Donna McJury; Attorney Advisor: Jake Whiting.