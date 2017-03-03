Pembroke second graders fill care bags for parents with children at Ronald McDonald House

Children in the second grade at Pembroke Elementary School did their part yesterday to make the world a little brighter place for families at the Ronald McDonald House.

After a fundraiser that the children participated in my collecting beverage can tabs and included a $500 donation check from a member of the community, the students yesterday stuffed paper bags with snacks, water, and candy that will be delivered to the Ronald McDonald House.

The students also colored and decorated bags as part of the gift to the families.

Parents with children undergoing treatment at the Ronald McDonald House will be able to pick up the bags when they visit so they have snacks and water during their daily stay.