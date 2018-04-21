Online News. Community Views.

>> Download <<
New iOS App
New Android App

Our Towns

Recent comments

Community Sponsors

April 21, 2018 - 5:50pm

Photo: A painting by Alexander native Noah North

posted by Howard B. Owens in art, history, alexander, news, Noah North.

noahnorthpaintinghlom2018.jpg

This is a painting by Noah North of Oliver Vaughn, who was 12 years old and a resident of Darien when it was painted in 1833.

I stopped by to see it today at the Holland Land Office Museum because until a few days ago, I hadn't heard of North, who, it turns out, is a painter from Alexander of some minor national renown.  His name has never come up before, at least in my presence, in any discussion of local artists.

The painting of Vaughn, who died at age 14, is one of North's earliest, when he was still being trained by M.W. Hopkins, of Albion.

He is recognized among collectors and art historians as a folk portrait artist (also called "naive" or "primitive"). 

He relocated to Ohio where he continued to pursue his portrait career and then returned to WNY, married a woman from Darien, and settled in Mt. Morris, where he eventually adapted to the to the new medium of photography (working in daguerreotype).

Within the region, North's work can also be seen at the Memorial Art Gallery in Rochester and the Genesee Country Museum in Mumford. His work is also in the collections of the National Gallery of Art, the Museum of Folk Art, and the Shelbourne Museum.

For the next four hours, one of his paintings is available on eBay for $9,000.

Post new comment

Log in or register to post comments

Calendar

April 2018

S M T W T F S
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
21
 

Login or register to add an event.

Upcoming

more

Copyright © 2008-2017 The Batavian. Some Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
Original content available for non-commercial use under a Creative Commons license.
Contact: Howard Owens, publisher (howard (at) the batavian dot com); (585) 250-4118

blue button