April 21, 2018 - 4:54pm

Photos: Annual open house at the Oakfield Historical Society

posted by Howard B. Owens in history, Oakfield, news.

oakfieldhisstoricalapri212018.jpg

East Bethany resident Rick Hale holds up a scrimshaw horn he made himself, one of a few antique and reproduction pieces he brought to the Oakfield Historical Society's annual open house today to display. His collection included handmade rifle reproductions and 500-year-old powder horns (below).

oakfieldhisstoricalapri212018-2.jpg

oakfieldhisstoricalapri212018-3.jpg

oakfieldhisstoricalapri212018-4.jpg

Jim Ferris, of Alabama, demonstrates how a pioneer could have light any time as long as he had something to make into a wick and animal fat to render into an oil.

oakfieldhisstoricalapri212018-5.jpg

