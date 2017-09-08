Online News. Community Views.

September 8, 2017 - 10:42am

Photos: Batavia Middle School open house

posted by Howard B. Owens in Batavia Middle School, batavia, news, schools, education.

bmsopenhouse2017.jpg

Batavia Middle School was packed Thursday night for a first-day-of-school open house, giving parents a chance to visit their children's classes, meet teachers, find out what students would be studying, what homework expectations were and other information about the school year.

Above, teacher Sarah Gahagan points to where homework assignments are written on a whiteboard.

For the past three years, Gahagan has led a group called Girls on the Run. This year, she will continue Girls on the Run, but will also lead a new group, B Squad Running Club.

Like Girls on the Run, B Squad will be a running group, but with a focus on building community ties and relationships, with visits to role models, successful businesses. The participating boys will run or walk to the local location.

Students at Batavia Middle School interested in participating should visit Mrs. Gahagan's room (A116) at 2:45 p.m., Sept. 11. 

bmsopenhouse2017-2.jpg

bmsopenhouse2017-3.jpg

