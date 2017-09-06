September 6, 2017 - 6:38pm
Photos: Connect Day at BMS
Nick Cain talks with Batavia Middle School students today during Connect Day at the school, which is a day for new students, mostly incoming 5th graders acquainted with the school before classes start. They met 8th-grade mentors and participated in team-building exercises. Cain provided Karate instruction to go with a talking success in school. The other pictures below are from a game that is part four-square and part volleyball.
