September 6, 2017 - 6:38pm

Photos: Connect Day at BMS

posted by Howard B. Owens in schools, education, Batavia Middle School, batavia, news

connectdayatbms2017.jpg

Nick Cain talks with Batavia Middle School students today during Connect Day at the school, which is a day for new students, mostly incoming 5th graders acquainted with the school before classes start. They met 8th-grade mentors and participated in team-building exercises.  Cain provided Karate instruction to go with a talking success in school. The other pictures below are from a game that is part four-square and part volleyball.

connectdayatbms2017-2.jpg

connectdayatbms2017-3.jpg

connectdayatbms2017-4.jpg

