June 2, 2018 - 11:44am
Photos: Cross County 1K fun run at Centennial Park
posted by Howard B. Owens in Cross Country, sports, batavia, news.
EIghth-grader Cody Harloff was the first to cross the finish line in a 1K fun run at Centennial Park this morning held to promote the Batavia High School Cross-country Team.
The run was promoted to Batavia Middle School students.
Below, Coach Rich Boyce explains to the rules of the race to the runners.
First-place awards were given to the winners at each grade level participating.
Recent comments