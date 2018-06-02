Local Matters

June 2, 2018 - 11:44am

Photos: Cross County 1K fun run at Centennial Park

posted by Howard B. Owens in Cross Country, sports, batavia, news.

xcountry1k2018.jpg

EIghth-grader Cody Harloff was the first to cross the finish line in a 1K fun run at Centennial Park this morning held to promote the Batavia High School Cross-country Team.

The run was promoted to Batavia Middle School students.

Below, Coach Rich Boyce explains to the rules of the race to the runners.

First-place awards were given to the winners at each grade level participating.

xcountry1k2018-2.jpg

xcountry1k2018-3.jpg

xcountry1k2018-4.jpg

xcountry1k2018-5.jpg

xcountry1k2018-6.jpg

