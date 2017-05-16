Photos: Leadership Day at Oakfield-Alabama Elementary School

The day at Oakfield-Alabama Elementry School was dedicated to leadership, with several classroom events built around theme from Stephen Covey's book, "The 7 Habits of Highly Effective People," such as "Think Win Win," "Be Proactive," Put 1st Things 1st," and "Begin with the End in Mind." There were also musical performances from both middle school and high school students, and a talent show, along with a student-parent picnic in the gym.