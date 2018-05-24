Local Matters

May 24, 2018 - 12:44pm

Photos: Preschoolers at annual Teddy Bear Clinic

posted by Howard B. Owens in Teddy Bear Clinic, UMMC, news, batavia.

teddybearclinicmay232018.jpg

Preschoolers, kindergarteners, and first-graders were able to attend the annual Teddy Bear Clinic in UMMC's Cary Hall Auditorium on Wednesday with their favorite stuffed toy and learn about medical care through several interactive stations.

The children went through the clinic set up to resemble hospital departments such as the emergency room, radiology and dietary. If necessary the “patient” received a bandage, cast or stitches. 

The doctors and nurses were high school seniors from throughout the county enrolled in the Health Career Academy, a college-credit program that gives the seniors a chance to learn about every aspect of the healthcare career field.

Also participating were staff from UMMC, members of the United Memorial League, United Memorial Guild and Mercy EMS.

teddybearclinicmay232018-2.jpg

teddybearclinicmay232018-3.jpg

teddybearclinicmay232018-4.jpg

teddybearclinicmay232018-5.jpg

