Photos: The Big Latch On sponsored by UMMC

Alicia Forti with her daughter, 12-week-old Paisley during the Big Latch On, a celebration of breastfeeding moms sponsored by the Healthy Living Team at UMMC, at Cary Hall on Friday.

About 40 mothers participated in the event, which included an opportunity to learn about various programs that may assist mothers, as well as fun activities such as a selfie station. Parents could also have firefighters check the installation of their child car seats.

Thomas Greenwald encourages daughter Lilly, 5, to make an angry face with a mask in the selfie station.

Jessica Thomas-Heizyk with Klara completing paperwork at the child safety seat check.

Chris Bobo, City Fire, checking the base of a car seat.