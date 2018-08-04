Local Matters

>> Download <<
New iOS App
New Android App

Our Towns

Recent comments

Community Sponsors

August 4, 2018 - 1:14pm

Photos: The Big Latch On sponsored by UMMC

posted by Howard B. Owens in big latch on, UMMC, batavia, news.

biglatch2018.jpg

Alicia Forti with her daughter, 12-week-old Paisley during the Big Latch On, a celebration of breastfeeding moms sponsored by the Healthy Living Team at UMMC, at Cary Hall on Friday.

About 40 mothers participated in the event, which included an opportunity to learn about various programs that may assist mothers, as well as fun activities such as a selfie station. Parents could also have firefighters check the installation of their child car seats.

biglatch2018-2.jpg

Thomas Greenwald encourages daughter Lilly, 5, to make an angry face with a mask in the selfie station.

biglatch2018-3.jpg

Jessica Thomas-Heizyk with Klara completing paperwork at the child safety seat check.

biglatch2018-4.jpg

Chris Bobo, City Fire, checking the base of a car seat.

Post new comment

Log in or register to post comments

Calendar

August 2018

S M T W T F S
 
 
 
1
 
2
 
3
 
4
 
5
 
6
 
7
 
8
 
9
 
10
 
11
 
12
 
13
 
14
 
15
 
16
 
17
 
18
 
19
 
20
 
21
 
22
 
23
 
24
 
25
 
26
 
27
 
28
 
29
 
30
 
31
 
 

Login or register to add an event.

Upcoming

more

Copyright © 2008-2018 The Batavian. Some Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
Original content available for non-commercial use under a Creative Commons license.
Contact: Howard Owens, publisher (howard (at) the batavian dot com); (585) 250-4118

blue button