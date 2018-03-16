Online News. Community Views.

March 16, 2018 - 9:58am

Photos: Wild About Reading at the Jackson Primary Zoo

posted by Howard B. Owens in Jackson School, schools, education, news, batavia.

jacksonreadingmarch162017.jpg

Batavia City Schools Superintendent Chris Dailey reads to students at Jackson Primary School on Thursday night during the school's reading night, part of its annual Parents as Reading Partners Program.

This year's theme is "Wild About Reading at the Jackson Primary Zoo."

jacksonreadingmarch162017-2.jpg

jacksonreadingmarch162017-3.jpg

Molly Corey reading.

jacksonreadingmarch162017-4.jpg

Linda Conway reading.

jacksonreadingmarch162017-5.jpg

Students and parents playing Zoo Bingo.

