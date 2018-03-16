March 16, 2018 - 9:58am
Photos: Wild About Reading at the Jackson Primary Zoo
posted by Howard B. Owens in Jackson School, schools, education, news, batavia.
Batavia City Schools Superintendent Chris Dailey reads to students at Jackson Primary School on Thursday night during the school's reading night, part of its annual Parents as Reading Partners Program.
This year's theme is "Wild About Reading at the Jackson Primary Zoo."
Molly Corey reading.
Linda Conway reading.
Students and parents playing Zoo Bingo.
Recent comments