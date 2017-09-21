Ranzenhofer announces $167K in grants for educational programs in Genesee County

Press release:

State Senator Michael H. Ranzenhofer today has announced $167,000 in state funding for student programs throughout Genesee County.

“As a State Senator, I am committed to delivering state dollars to ensure our students are successful inside and outside the classroom,” said Ranzenhofer. “As another academic year begins, this funding will help to support existing tools and create new tools for students across Genesee County. Each one of these programs will help to develop student achievement in high school and beyond.”

School districts and organizations receiving funding are as follows:

Byron-Bergen School District: $85,000 to Expand Existing STEM Program

The funding will be used to further develop the District’s Inquiry-Based STEM Program to include a STEM Robotics and Programming Career Exploration Lab. The program utilizes engineering, robotics and coding to develop solutions to real-world science problems and exposes students to skills and careers in the STEM fields.

“It is projected that 65% of today’s students will be employed in jobs that don’t yet exist, and STEM programs will help our youth to become future innovative creators of programs, apps and inventions,” said Byron-Bergen Superintendent Mickey Edwards. “On behalf of the children of Byron-Bergen Central School District, I am overjoyed to express our thanks to Senator Ranzenhofer for obtaining state funding to expand our STEM program.”

Pavilion Central School District: $55,000 for a New Ag Education Program

The funding will be used to purchase equipment and supplies for a new Ag education program being offered to students for the first time this academic year. The program consists of classroom instruction, supervised work experiences, and integrated student leadership development activities through FFA.

“The Pavilion Central School District and Board of Education deeply appreciate Senator Ranzenhofer's strong support of our Ag program. This state-of-the-art program will benefit Pavilion students in many areas of college and career readiness,” said Pavilion Superintendent Kenneth Ellison.

Agriculture and its related industries are the number one economic driver for Genesee County and New York State.

Genesee County Youth Bureau: $17,000 for Afterschool Programs

The funding will be used to support programs throughout the county to provide safe, structured and healthy afterschool programming for youth.

“The Youth Bureau’s main mission is to support programs in Genesee County for the betterment of our children, youth, and families. We appreciate the additional funds to help us achieve our goals,” said Genesee-Orleans & City of Batavia Youth Bureaus Executive Director Jocelyn Sikorski.

Learning Center at Gillam-Grant: $10,000 to Support Afterschool Enrichment Programs

The funding will be used to support tutoring services, afterschool homework help, and educational enhancement classes for students in kindergarten through 12th grade.

“With the support of Senator Ranzenhofer, there are so many benefits for students at the Learning Center. Students can get involved in new interests– art, computer classes, robotics– and receive additional support to help them excel in their studies,” said Gillam-Grant Community Center Executive Director Peggy Swapceinski.

The Learning Center at Gillam-Grant is the first non-profit tutoring center in Genesee County. Services are available to students in area school districts in Genesee and Monroe Counties.