October 30, 2017 - 7:18pm

Rep. Collins supports GOP decision to retain itemized deduction for state and local property taxes

posted by Howard B. Owens in news, chris collins, NY-27, taxes.

Press release:

Congressman Chris Collins (NY-27) released the following statement applauding Ways and Means Committee Chairman Kevin Brady’s decision to include a state and local property tax deduction in the House Republican tax reform bill.

"I am pleased that Chairman Brady has agreed to keep the SALT property tax deduction in the new tax reform legislation.  It goes to show you that leadership does listen to the concerns we as members point out.  Now, New York taxpayers are poised for a big victory when federal tax reform provides them with more money in their pockets and better economic opportunity.  It’s time for Andrew Cuomo to follow our lead and deliver comprehensive tax reform when it comes to the state income and property taxes New Yorkers pay."

The Ways and Means Committee is expected to release its tax reform legislation on Wednesday. For more information on the unified framework for fixing our broken tax code, click here.

Here's CNN's story on the status of the deductions.

October 30, 2017 - 9:45pm
david spaulding
Joined: Sep 12 2011 - 5:46pm

tax reform .. lol .... anyone else think they are going to pay more starting this year?

October 30, 2017 - 11:20pm
tom hunt
Joined: Jan 31 2009 - 9:08am

Collins is a weak kneed reed bending in the wind. Last week he support the elimination of the SALT deduction for New Yorkers. I wish he would grow a set of instead of being a mouth piece for President Trump.

