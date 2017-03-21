Six O-A students spend week in DC learning about federal government

Submitted photos and information.

Six students from Oakfield-Alabama had the opportunity to spend a week in Washington DC learning about how their government works. Students spent time meeting with Rep. Chis Collins’ staffers, spent time on Capitol Hill, and even had a tour of the White House. Students participated in debates with students from across the country and held a Mock Congress to learn the procedure for getting a bill passed. They also had some time to explore the Library of Congress and going to the International Spy Museum. The students participating were John Igoe, Justina Pruski, Kylie Schlagenhauf, Haily Davis, Brianna Greene, and Hannah Scarborough.