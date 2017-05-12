Online News. Community Views.

May 12, 2017 - 5:28pm

St. Joe's announces spelling bee winners

posted by Howard B. Owens in batavia, St. Joe's, schools, education, news.

Press release:

Students in the 6th, 7th and 8th grade at St. Joseph School had the opportunity to participate in their annual spelling bee this past week.   Twenty five brave students gathered on the stage for a spelling competition that lasted 35 rounds.  In the end, three 8th graders took the top three places winning cash prizes.  Congratulations to this year’s top ten spellers...James Weicher II, Gabriel Weicher, Andrew Ricupito, Lucia Sprague, Madalyn Bochicchio, Sarah McGinnis, Isabelle Cooper, 3rd Place: Anne Marie Kochmanski, 2nd Place: Katelyn Zehler,  and 1st Place: Rachel Nickerson.  

