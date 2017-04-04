Online News. Community Views.

April 4, 2017 - 12:56pm

St. Joe's students learn about various jobs during Career Day

posted by Howard B. Owens in St. Joe's, schools, education, news.

careerday12.jpg

Press release:

The students at St. Joe’s Catholic School look forward to Career Day every year. This year the students had the opportunity to choose three professionals to visit with from more than 20 different professionals that came into their school.

Local businesses as well as many St. Joe’s parents took time out of their busy day to come in to discuss and help the students become more familiar with their career. From seeing what it’s like to be a part of Mercy Flight to learning the ins-and-outs of being a veterinarian, the students had a wide variety of careers to check out.  

careerday5.jpg

careerday4.jpg

