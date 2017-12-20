Today's Poll: Should the City Council have given Jason Molino a raise?
Molino is getting $130K and better benefits from Tompkins County. The salary is above the schedule set by Tompkins County when the job was posted. Gretch Difante left for a city in the ballpark of Batavia to become manager at a salary of $130K.
These developments tell you how stiff the competition is for top-quality government executives.
We often hear, "but Batavia is a small city." But it's not the size of the city as a stand-alone consideration that determines the salary. It's the quality of the executives and the competition for their services that is the leading determining factor.
You get what you pay for and if you cheap out, you get what you deserve.
If the council wants to hire a top executive to replace Molino, expect a salary range of $120k to $130k, plus an assistant (plus the expense of the search), and remember that Molino probably could have been retained for a couple of more years at something less than $120K (remember, he was trying to negotiate a new contract that would have kept him here longer when the council broke it's promise of a raise last year).
