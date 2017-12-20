Online News. Community Views.

>> Download <<
New iOS App
New Android App

Our Towns

Recent comments

Community Sponsors

December 20, 2017 - 9:08am

Today's Poll: Should the City Council have given Jason Molino a raise?

posted by Howard B. Owens in Deal of the Day, advertisement.
December 20, 2017 - 11:10am
Howard B. Owens
Howard B. Owens's picture
Offline
Last seen: 4 days 3 hours ago
Joined: Apr 23 2008 - 3:05pm

Molino is getting $130K and better benefits from Tompkins County. The salary is above the schedule set by Tompkins County when the job was posted. Gretch Difante left for a city in the ballpark of Batavia to become manager at a salary of $130K.

These developments tell you how stiff the competition is for top-quality government executives.

We often hear, "but Batavia is a small city." But it's not the size of the city as a stand-alone consideration that determines the salary. It's the quality of the executives and the competition for their services that is the leading determining factor.

You get what you pay for and if you cheap out, you get what you deserve.

If the council wants to hire a top executive to replace Molino, expect a salary range of $120k to $130k, plus an assistant (plus the expense of the search), and remember that Molino probably could have been retained for a couple of more years at something less than $120K (remember, he was trying to negotiate a new contract that would have kept him here longer when the council broke it's promise of a raise last year).

Top

Post new comment

Log in or register to post comments

Calendar

December 2017

S M T W T F S
 
 
 
 
 
1
 
2
 
3
 
4
 
5
 
6
 
7
 
8
 
9
 
10
 
11
 
12
 
13
 
14
 
15
 
16
 
17
 
18
 
19
 
20
 
21
 
22
 
23
 
24
 
25
 
26
 
27
 
28
 
29
 
30
 
31
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Login or register to add an event.

Upcoming

more

Copyright © 2008-2017 The Batavian. Some Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
Original content available for non-commercial use under a Creative Commons license.
Contact: Howard Owens, publisher (howard (at) the batavian dot com); (585) 250-4118

blue button