Tompkins promotes Mickey Hyde to VP position in Le Roy

Tompkins Bank of Castile has promoted Mickey Hyde to vice president, branch manager of the Le Roy branch.

Hyde has been with Tompkins for over 13 years. In his work managing the Le Roy branch, Hyde concentrates on developing relationships with small businesses throughout the community as well as tailoring a wide variety of personal banking solutions to our local customers.

“Mickey has done a phenomenal job as our Le Roy branch manager,” said Diane Torcello, senior vice president, community banking. “He has a strong commitment to helping members of the Le Roy community with their personal and business related finances, and Tompkins Bank of Castile is lucky to have him on our team.”

Hyde is very involved in the community, serving as the chair for the steering committee for Leadership Genesee, on the Junior Achievement Advisory Board, and as a member of the Rochester Press-Radio Club. He is also a member of the Le Roy Moose Club, the LPS Kiwanis and the Sons of the American Legion. He volunteers in many capacities with Le Roy Central School, such as in Junior Achievement, Lunch with Leaders, Mock Interviews, Career Day and the Le Roy Job Fair. Hyde has been inducted into both the Genesee Community College and the Pavilion Central School’s Hall of Fame. He holds a bachelor’s degree in Business Management from Eckerd College.

He and his wife, Toni, live in Le Roy with their two daughters, Naomi and Samantha.