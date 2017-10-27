TV host, fashion show producer speaks to fashion students at GCC

Hélène Biandudi Hofer, journalist, documentary filmmaker and the host and producer of WXXI-TV’s newsmagazine show "Need to Know," spoke at Genesee Community College on Wednesday spoke to fashion students about her new project "The Empty Hanger."

Hofer kick-started her own career at just 8 years old using a makeshift production studio in her childhood home to produce news stories and fashion shows. From there, Hofer grew her passion into an award-winning career.

"The Empty Hanger" is an original human-interest series revealing the untold and often overlooked stories of the people who design, manufacture, tailor, study, wear, talk about and claim to be forever changed by clothing.

Photos courtesy GCC.