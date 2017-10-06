YWCA hosts annual Stiletto & Sneaker 5K

The YWCA hosted its annual Stiletto & Sneaker 5K yesterday at its facility on North Street in Batavia. The event was followed by its annual Harvest Supper.

Kevin Sheehan (photo) won the men's division of the race with a time of 18:27. Heather Burger won the women's division with a time of 24:39, but was no longer present for a photo when the trophies were handed out.

After the awards presentation, there was a color toss (bottom photo). The original schedule included a sky lantern lighting, but Director Jeannie Walton said it was canceled when the wind kicked up.

Color toss: Note, you can just catch the Wilson school bus starting to get stuck on the sidewalk in the background (see yesterday's story)