Sponsored Post: Today is Children's Day at the Genesee County Fair - $5 Ride specials from 1-4pm

Wednesday, July 19th - “Children’s Day - 4-H Family Night” Kids ride special $5 wrist bands 1-4pm

9am Open Draft Horse Show - Halter Class (Horse Ring)

10am 4-H Dairy Cattle Judging Contest (4-H Dairy Barn)

10am EXHIBIT HALLS & BUILDINGS OPEN

10am-2pm Home Depot Kid’s DYI Workshop (Entertainment Tent)

12pm 4-H Sheep Show (Show Ring)

12:30pm Small Fry Tractor Pill (Exhibition Building)

1pm Open Draft Horse Show - Hitch Class (Horse Ring)

1-4pm Midway Opens for Special Kid’s Day - $5 Ride Wrist Bands (Amusement Area)

2-4pm Balloon Animal Demonstrations (Exhibition Building)

4-10pm Midway Open (Amusement Area)

5pm 4-H Hog Show (Show Ring)

Open Swine Show to follow 4-H (Show Ring)

6pm Fair Queen Pageant (Entertainment Tent Stage)

6pm 4-H Poultry (Merton Building)

7:30pm 4-H Barn Dance (Show Ring)

10pm - Exhibit halls & buildings close

*This schedule is tentative and is subject to change at any time*

DAILY AT THE GENESEE COUNTY FAIR: $5 Carload Admission Every Day & Night! * Midway Rides * DAILY WRIST BAND SPECIALS AVAILABLE.

* Agricultural Awareness Exhibit * Livestock Exhibits * Air Sculpture – Transforming Balloons into Art (Exhibition Building), Chainsaw Carver—Elaine Foy.​