Sponsored Post: Today is Children's Day at the Genesee County Fair - $5 Ride specials from 1-4pm

Wednesday, July 19th - “Children’s Day - 4-H Family Night” Kids ride special $5 wrist bands 1-4pm
- 9am Open Draft Horse Show - Halter Class (Horse Ring)
- 10am 4-H Dairy Cattle Judging Contest (4-H Dairy Barn)
- 10am EXHIBIT HALLS & BUILDINGS OPEN
- 10am-2pm Home Depot Kid’s DYI Workshop (Entertainment Tent)
- 12pm 4-H Sheep Show (Show Ring)
- 12:30pm Small Fry Tractor Pill (Exhibition Building)
- 1pm Open Draft Horse Show - Hitch Class (Horse Ring)
- 1-4pm Midway Opens for Special Kid’s Day - $5 Ride Wrist Bands (Amusement Area)
- 2-4pm Balloon Animal Demonstrations (Exhibition Building)
- 4-10pm Midway Open (Amusement Area)
- 5pm 4-H Hog Show (Show Ring)
Open Swine Show to follow 4-H (Show Ring)
- 6pm Fair Queen Pageant (Entertainment Tent Stage)
- 6pm 4-H Poultry (Merton Building)
- 7:30pm 4-H Barn Dance (Show Ring)
- 10pm - Exhibit halls & buildings close
*This schedule is tentative and is subject to change at any time*
DAILY AT THE GENESEE COUNTY FAIR: $5 Carload Admission Every Day & Night! * Midway Rides * DAILY WRIST BAND SPECIALS AVAILABLE.
* Agricultural Awareness Exhibit * Livestock Exhibits * Air Sculpture – Transforming Balloons into Art (Exhibition Building), Chainsaw Carver—Elaine Foy.
