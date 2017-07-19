Online News. Community Views.

July 19, 2017 - 8:00am

Sponsored Post: Today is Children's Day at the Genesee County Fair - $5 Ride specials from 1-4pm

posted by Lisa Ace in Sponsored Post, advertisement, Genesee County Fair, Fair Schedule, events, batavia...

Wednesday, July 19th - “Children’s Day - 4-H Family Night” Kids ride special $5 wrist bands 1-4pm

  • 9am Open Draft Horse Show - Halter Class (Horse Ring)
  • 10am 4-H Dairy Cattle Judging Contest (4-H Dairy Barn)
  • 10am EXHIBIT HALLS & BUILDINGS OPEN
  • 10am-2pm Home Depot Kid’s DYI Workshop (Entertainment Tent)
  • 12pm 4-H Sheep Show (Show Ring)
  • 12:30pm Small Fry Tractor Pill (Exhibition Building)
  • 1pm Open Draft Horse Show - Hitch Class (Horse Ring)
  • 1-4pm Midway Opens for Special Kid’s Day - $5 Ride Wrist Bands (Amusement Area)
  • 2-4pm Balloon Animal Demonstrations (Exhibition Building)
  • 4-10pm Midway Open (Amusement Area)
  • 5pm 4-H Hog Show (Show Ring) 
    Open Swine Show to follow 4-H (Show Ring)
  • 6pm Fair Queen Pageant (Entertainment Tent Stage)
  • 6pm 4-H Poultry (Merton Building)
  • 7:30pm 4-H Barn Dance (Show Ring)
  • 10pm - Exhibit halls & buildings close

*This schedule is tentative and is subject to change at any time*

DAILY AT THE GENESEE COUNTY FAIR: $5 Carload Admission Every Day & Night! * Midway Rides * DAILY WRIST BAND SPECIALS AVAILABLE. 
* Agricultural Awareness Exhibit * Livestock Exhibits * Air Sculpture – Transforming Balloons into Art (Exhibition Building), Chainsaw Carver—Elaine Foy.​

